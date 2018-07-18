Charity baseball game to honor CFD diver Bucio, CPD Cmdr. Bauer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A charity baseball game Wednesday will honor fallen Chicago Police Department Cmdr. Paul Bauer and fallen Chicago Fire Department diver Juan Bucio.

Police and firefighters will face off in the CPD Finest vs. CFD Bravest Charity Baseball Game at Guaranteed Rate Field at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available and cost $5-10.

Bucio, 46, died May 28 after he got separated from his partner during a search for a missing man in the Chicago River. That man was later found dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday ruled Bucio's death accidental. The cause is listed as "asphyxia, with depletion of air from diving tank, due to cardiac arrhythmia due to lymphocytic myocarditis." Lymphocytic myocarditis is a rare cause of cardiovascular disease that can lead to heart failure.

Bauer was killed in the line of duty Feb. 13. He had been downtown for training on how to handle mass shootings, police said, when he heard on the police radio that a man wanted for questioning in a recent shooting was fleeing police. When Bauer spotted the man, he chased him into a nearby building. Bauer was fatally shot six times, according to the medical examiner's office.

The man he was chasing, a 4-time felon, is charged with first-degree murder. That case is pending.