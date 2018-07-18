× Bulls rookie Wendell Carter Jr make a good first impression at NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS – Whether it’s a great performance or a poor one, a run by a team to a championship or quick elimination, the Summer League must be put into perspective.

Success in Las Vegas in the middle of July doesn’t guarantee success the following Winter. If anything, it’s just a reason to feel a little better or have a bit of concern before training camp begins in the fall.

When it comes to the Bulls and their Summer League experience, there is one major positive that stands out: Wendell Carter Jr. The first of two selections in the opening round of the draft, the forward gave the team and fans a nice boost of optimism for the rest of the Summer.

Carter was named to the league’s First Team on Wednesday along with Josh Hart of the Lakers (MVP), Kevin Knox of the Knicks, Collin Sexton of the Cavaliers, and Christian Wood of the Bucks.

In five games, the former Duke forward averaged 14.6 points a contest with 9.4 rebounds & 2.6 blocks a game. Carter led the Bulls in the last two categories and was second in scoring behind Antonio Blakeney, who finished with 21 a game.

His play at both ends of the court perhaps eases some of the critics who thought the Bulls should have gone for a bigger splash with the seventh-overall pick. The 6-10 forward, who could find his way into the team’s starting lineup early in the 2018-2019 season, did more than just hold his own during the Bulls’ time in Vegas.

Again, it’s just the Summer League, but at least the team has another positive to carry with them the rest of the summer.