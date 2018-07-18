Boy hospitalized after mauled by dogs in Joliet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOLIET, Ill. – A boy was hospitalized after he was attacked Tuesday by three pit bulls in Joliet.

12-year-old Justin Fabsits from Manteno and a 15-year-old girl were at the girl’s uncle’s house in the 900 block of Timber Springs Drive in Joliet.

They were at the home with the girl’s mother, who is engaged to Justin's uncle, to meet a cable worker.

The children were waiting in the bedroom with the pit bulls, when, according to Justin, one of the dogs tried to attack the girl unprovoked. Justin pulled the dog from her and all three of the dogs turned on him. His face, back and arms were mauled.

“I thought I was going to die,” he said.

The girl's mother and Comcast Xfinity technician Michael Undesser were downstairs when they heard the kids screaming.

“I started running up the stairs,” Undesser said. “I basically started fighting dogs off.”

The girl was treated and released from Silver Cross Hospital but Justin spent the night at Lurie Children's Hospital. He had multiple puncture wounds and had to have plastic surgery.

His family said the incident could have been much worse if not for Undesser.

“I want to thank him because he basically saved my life,” Justin said.

Joliet police said the owner of the dogs, Nico Sosa, was charged with obstructing a police officer after he became aggressive and tried to interfere with their efforts. He was released on an I-bond. Those dogs were taken to animal control.