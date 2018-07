Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Food and Drink Writer for chicagosbestrestaurant.com Audarshia Townsend visited the WGN Morning News with some unique and delicious restaurants and bars in Chicago and the suburbs.

From casual to swanky, Townsend discusses The Biscuit Man in Lake View, Cold Storage in Fulton Market District, George Trois in Winnetka, Old Habits in Avondale and Reid Bar in River North.

chicagosbestrestaurant.com