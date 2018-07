× 14-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on the city’s South Side.

The boy was standing on the street shortly after midnight Wednesday on 67th and Winchester in the West Englewood neighborhood.

A white car approached the boy and someone inside opened fire, shooting him in the head.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

No one is in custody.

An investigation is underway.