Woman says police raided her West Side home by mistake

CHICAGO -- A Chicago woman in said police raided her West Side home by mistake.

Lovie Tucker has lived in her house in Lawndale since April of last year and says she wasn’t home during the raid on July 6th. She found out when her alarm company called her.

When Tucker arrived home, the officers were searching the house already. Tucker said they forced two doors open, had a search warrant and had overturned the home

Tucker said police told her they were looking for a man named “Cortez Evans.” Tucker said she does not know anyone by that name.

Police found a small amount cocaine during the search. Tucker said she was unaware the drugs were in her home and may have been left from a previous owners. Neighbors told WGN this was also a possibility.

Tucker said she hasn’t been charged with any crime and has filed a complaint with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. She is trying to get compensation for the damage to her home and an apology.

COPA said an investigation is ongoing.