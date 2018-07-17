× University of Illinois student shot by police faces charges

URBANA, Ill. — A University of Illinois student has been charged with disorderly conduct after authorities say he called police to report a man with a gun, then pointed a pellet gun at responding officers before they shot him.

The News-Gazette reports 23-year-old Samuel Applebaum of Flossmoor pleaded not guilty to the charge on Monday.

Officers were called to an area near the Champaign campus Thursday night to respond to a report of a white male loading a handgun. Police say they located Applebaum and ordered him to drop his gun. Officers shot him in the leg when he didn’t comply.

Police later said the weapon was an air pellet pistol that resembled a real handgun.

Applebaum’s bail was set at $100,000. Judge John Kennedy said he must continue mental-health treatment if released.

40.101952 -88.227161