× Toddlers only in diapers found along Indiana train tracks in ‘pouring rain’; parents arrested

MUNCIE, Ind. – The parents of two Indiana toddlers were arrested Monday after authorities say the children were found alone near train tracks in only diapers.

A man called police at about 5:41 p.m. when he spotted the children running around in “the pouring rain” near the intersection of Lincoln and Adams, according to a probable cause affidavit.

“He stated he had witnessed trains just go by and he knew there were some coming soon,” the affidavit says.

In one of the diapers, he found dog food, which the affidavit says is “a possible sign of food hoarding.” The Muncie Star Press reports the children were only 1 and 2 years old. An officer responded and transported them to City Hall, where he changed the children’s dirty diapers. In one of the diapers, he found dog food, which the affidavit says is “a possible sign of food hoarding.” Officers say they bought food from McDonald’s for the kids, who ate it all. Both children appeared hungry and thirsty.

Department of Child Services workers collected the children and placed them in foster care.

Officers say the mother of the toddlers, Taylor Shively, called and reported the children missing at about 7:57 p.m. Law enforcement responded to their home on Macedonia Avenue, where they spoke with a grandparent, who said it was the fourth time the kids had gotten out of their house because Taylor and her husband Brady don’t watch them, according to the affidavit.

“Taylor stated she didn’t have an excuse other than that she is on new medication and she fell asleep for a long time so the children were able to get out,” the affidavit says.

Both Taylor and Brady Shively were taken into custody and charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent.