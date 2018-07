× Taco truck vendor shot, robbed in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating the robbery and shooting of a taco truck vendor.

The man was robbed near 48th and Throop around noon Monday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The suspect demanded money and then shot the victim twice, hitting him in the arm and the back.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.