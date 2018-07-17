Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Storms possible later this week
-
Sunshine Sunday, t-storms possible during week
-
Rain possible later in week, warmer temps on the way
-
Showers, storms possible this week
-
Hot temps, storms possible over weekend
-
Hot weekend with storms possible
-
-
T-Storms Sunday, temps in 80s for most of week
-
Rain, t-storms possible, chilly temps continue
-
Storms possible with warmer weather
-
Upper 80s on the way later in week
-
Showers and storms possible midweek
-
-
Storms usher in cooler, less humid weather
-
Storms usher in much warmer weather
-
Storms expected Sunday, warmer temps on the way