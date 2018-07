Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — More than 20 men's and women's teams from around the world are competing in the first Special Olympics Unified Cup.

The event will be held at the CIBC Fire Pitch, located at 3626 N. Talman Ave. on the city's North Side.

It's all part of Special Olympics International's 50th anniversary celebrations.

Preliminary soccer matches will take place Tuesday to Thursday.. Final soccer matches will be broadcast live Friday on ESPN2.