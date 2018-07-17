Protests continue after fatal Chicago police-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Protests are expected to continue this week after a Chicago police officer fatally shot an armed man in South Shore on Saturday.

According to authorities, officers on foot patrol in the 2000 block of East 71st Street stopped 37-year-old Harith Augustus around 5:30 p.m. Saturday to question him because he appeared to be armed. After he broke free from officers, police said, Augustus appeared to be reaching for a weapon. An officer fatally shot him.

Body camera footage was released Sunday afternoon. At one point, Augustus's shirt lifts to reveal a holstered gun and extra ammunition. He later reaches for his waistband, where the gun was located, and is fatally shot. The footage has no audio.

Protesters are calling for the Chicago Police Department to release additional footage, including footage with sound. They also want police to release the name of the officer who shot Augustus.

Violent protests erupted Saturday after the shooting. At least four protesters were arrested after people threw rocks, empty bottles and bottles of urine at officers. Police could be seen using batons on demonstrators. Several officers were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Peaceful protests occurred Sunday and Monday.

Augustus' friends called him "Snoop" and said he was a local barber who carried a gun for protection. Police said Augustus had a valid FOID card, which allows him to own a gun. He did not have a concealed carry license, which would have allowed him to carry the gun in public.