Mattress Firm hiring ‘snoozetern’ to sleep on the job

HOUSTON, Tex. — A job posting by Houston-based Mattress Firm is going viral after the company said it’s looking to hire a “snooztern” and in-house bed tester to join its social media team.

According to the company, the duties of its “resident napper” will include sleeping on beds to test them. But the intern’s time will likely be spent doing things most would consider work, like making video reviews, interviewing experts, and producing content for the company’s social media platforms.

“In addition to bed testing, the Snoozetern will use our in-house content studio and the latest social tools to build integrated content campaigns as our very own sleep-fluencer,” Chief Marketing Officer Scott Thaler said in a statement.

Mattress Firm is asking potential applicants to record and upload 60-second videos pitching their case. In a win-win for the company, it will upload three finalists to Instagram and ask followers to vote for a winner.

While the three-month paid internship is clearly geared toward college students and recent graduates, Mattress Firm sayid it’s open to anyone over 18 who’s willing to move to Houston and work at the company’s BEDQuarters. Loving sleepy puns probably couldn’t hurt.