Lunchbreak: Pulled shiitake mushroom BBQ sandwich

Linda & Alex Meyer, authors of Great Vegan BBQ Without A Grill

https://www.veganosity.com/

Recipe:

Pulled Shiitake Mushroom BBQ

This is for our mushroom lovers. If that’s you, and you love a meaty and chewy pulled BBQ sandwich, then you’re going to want to pull out your pan and start making this ASAP! Dripping in thick BBQ sauce and topped with arugula, tomato and pickle slices is how we like to eat this delightfully satisfying sandwich. One of the most popular recipes on our blog is our Pulled BBQ Carrots. They have a nice meaty texture that mimics pulled pork, and they’re delicious. Because we’re always trying to improve every recipe we make, we experimented with a lot of different vegetables to come up with a meatier and chewier pulled BBQ that’s just as easy to whip up for a crowd. The clear winner was this recipe. We combined shiitake and Portobello mushrooms because together they are an excellent meat substitute, and because two mushroom flavors are better than one. This sandwich pairs nicely with our Spicy Sweet Potato Wedges (page 134).

Serves 4

2 cups (480 ml) Big Mama’s Homemade BBQ Sauce (page 161) or store bought

22 oz (624 g) shiitake mushrooms

22 oz (624 g) baby Portobello mushrooms

1 tbsp (15 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

1 large white or yellow onion, finely diced

Salt and pepper to taste

4 hamburger buns

Toppings:

Arugula

Tomato slices

Sliced dill pickles

Make the BBQ sauce, if you don’t already have some on hand, to allow the flavors to infuse while you prepare the mushrooms.

Thinly slice the mushrooms. They should look shredded. Heat the oil in a large skillet on medium heat. Depending on the size of the pan, you may need to cook the mushrooms and onions in two batches. When the oil is hot, add the mushrooms and onions and stir frequently until the mushrooms lose their water and the onions become translucent and soft, approximately 5 to 7 minutes.

Turn up the heat to medium-high and add salt and pepper to taste. Cook until the onions caramelize and the edges of the mushrooms begin to crisp up, approximately 5 minutes.

When the mushrooms and onions are done cooking, add the BBQ sauce to the pan and stir until the mushrooms are completely coated in the sauce. Bring the mixture to a boil on medium heat and then reduce the heat to a low simmer. Cook for 15 minutes, stirring frequently, until the sauce is thick and sticky.

Serve the mushrooms on the buns and top with the arugula, tomato and sliced pickles.

Reprinted with permission from Great Vegan BBQ without a Grill by Linda & Alex Meyer, Page Street Publishing Co. 2018. Photo credit: Kelly Allison Photography.