Girl, 6, found unresponsive in water at Crystal Lake beach

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A 6-year-old girl was found face-down and unresponsive in the water at a Crystal Lake beach Tuesday.

According to police, the girl was found about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday at Three Oaks Recreation Area, 5517 Northwest Hwy. People at the beach pulled her from the water; a lifeguard and good Samaritans performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

The girl was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where her condition had stabilized. She was breathing with a heartbeat.

Police are investigating.

