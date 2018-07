Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WADSWORTH, Ill. -- One of the more unusual homes in Illinois fell victim to a fire Tuesday.

The Golden Pyramid House in Wadsworth appeared to be under construction when the flames broke out.

Firefighters responded to the home and tourist attraction at 37921 N Dilleys Rd.

The Egyptian-themed home can be seen from I-94 and offers afternoon tours.

No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.