Community leaders meet on plans for Van Dyke trial demonstrations

CHICAGO -- A trial date has been set for the Chicago police officer charged with murdering 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014.

Officer Jason Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery and will face trial on Sept 5th.

Plans are now underway as to how activists and the community leaders are going to organize demonstrations during the trial.

At a meeting Tuesday night, leaders discussed how their presence will be felt at the court house, in the court room and on the streets. They also discussed what would may happen if Officer Jason Van Dyke is acquitted.

Suggestions ran the gamut with the common thread being make it peaceful.

Organizers said the meeting was the first of many more of to come n advance of the start of the trial.