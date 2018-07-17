Chris Emma talks Cubs and Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The time has arrived for one team a little earlier than usual and a little later for another.

Thanks to their appearance in the Hall of Fame Game, the Bears are arriving at Training Camp a week early. Meanwhile the Cubs are taking part in a later than usual All-Star Game as they continue their pursuit of a third-straight NL Central Division title.

Chris Emma of 670 The Score is following both teams and he discussed them on Tuesday's Sports Feed on CLTV. He talked about some of the storylines each squad with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, and can watch the segments in the video above or below.