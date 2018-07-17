Chicago community activist Andrew Holmes endorses McCarthy for mayor

CHICAGO — Community activist and crisis responder Andrew Holmes endorsed former CPD superintendent Garry McCarthy for mayor Tuesday afternoon during a press conference at the mayoral hopeful’s headquarters.

Holmes said he decided to endorse McCarthy because of his personal experience with him while he was superintendent, saying McCarthy’s approach to crime was about addressing larger issues and “not about arresting people.”

“Garry had a different heart of trying to stop people from being arrested, pull those blocks together, pull those streets together,” Holmes said.

Crime is one of the central components of the former police superintendent’s bid for mayor. McCarthy released his “state-of-the-art” policy ideas for reducing crime in Chicago Monday, saying in a statement he would, “eliminate the political manipulation and micro-management of the police department by City Hall and restore the public’s trust in the department and its personnel.”

McCarthy called Holmes a good man and praised him for his work with families who lost loved ones to gun violence, an issue that’s affected Holmes personally as well. His daughter was shot and killed at an Indianapolis gas station in 2015. Holmes mentioned his personal history in an endorsement of McCarthy posted by the candidate on social media.

“I lost my daughter to gun violence, now I’m on the streets every day helping families who’re suffering the same heartbreaks,” Holmes said in a video posted to Twitter. “Garry McCarthy has the experience and toughness to stop this madness.”

I am very fortunate to have the backing of Chicago Crisis Responder Andrew Holmes. Watch his video endorsement. pic.twitter.com/ITCdeelQNI — Garry McCarthy (@Garry4chicago) July 16, 2018

So far in the mayoral race, incumbent Rahm Emanuel has raised more money than all of his opponents combined. In the second quarter of fund raising, he brought in $6.1 million dollars. The next closest in fundraising were challengers Paul Vallas, Lori Lightfoot and Garry McCarthy.