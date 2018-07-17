2 extricated after SUV slams into Dairy Queen in Homewood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOMEWOOD, Ill. -- Two people are hospitalized after a SUV crashed into a Dairy Queen fast-food restaurant in Homewood.

The accident happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday at the Dairy Queen located at 1700 Ridge Rd.

The SUV ended up completely inside the restaurant.

Homewood fire officials confirm two people were extricated from the SUV and transported to Advocate Christ in Oak Lawn. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

The Dairy Queen is heavily damaged due to the crash.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

HOMEWOOD- Horrible crash this morning involving a vehicle that crashed into a Dairy Queen. The driver has been hospitalized. Ridge BLOCKED Dixie Hwy to Ashland. @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/yGryYBpCYF — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) July 17, 2018