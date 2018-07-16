Woman wounded in shooting blocks from scene of fatal police shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A woman was wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side.

According to the reporter on the scene, a gun battle between two gangs broke out near 70th Street and Chapple Avenue, just blocks from where a barber was shot and killed by police over the weekend.

Police said the woman was most likely not an intended target. Her age is not yet known. She was taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.

Police said a man was also wounded a short time later a block away.

There is no one in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.