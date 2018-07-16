× US charges Russian national with being a foreign agent

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The US government has charged a Russian national with being a spy for the Russian government in the US and developing relationships “with US persons and infiltrating organizations having influence in American politics.”

Mariia Butina, who was involved with a Russian gun group that the National Rifle Association was supportive of, was arrested on Sunday and appeared in court in Washington, DC to Monday, according to the Justice Department.

A statement from the DoJ alleges Butina worked at the direction of a high-level official in the Russian government from around 2015 through February 2017, including a period during which she lived in the US, “without officially disclosing the fact that she was acting as an agent of Russian government, as required by law.”

The New York Times posted the entire affidavit filed against Butina online. She was ordered held pending a hearing set for July 18, 2018.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.