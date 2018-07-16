Royals release new photos to mark Prince Louis’s christening

LONDON — Kensington Palace has released family photos of Prince Louis in the arms of his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, to mark the baby boy’s christening.

The four official photos were taken at Clarence House in London after Louis was baptized in the chapel at St. James’s Palace on July 9.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released four official photographs to mark the christening of Prince Louis on Monday 9th July. The photographs were taken by Matt Holyoak at Clarence House, following Prince Louis's christening. pic.twitter.com/v6mN6QDgrr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2018

The images, taken by celebrity photographer Matt Holyoak, show Prince William and Kate posing with their three children — Louis, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 4 — as well as with their wider family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, following Prince Louis’s christening. 📷 by Matt Holyoak. pic.twitter.com/WCx7uZqTJl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Members of the @RoyalFamily in the Morning Room at Clarence House, following Prince Louis’s christening. 📷 by Matt Holyoak. pic.twitter.com/3M5VxCCppH — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2018

One shows Kate in a garden cuddling and gazing down at Louis, dressed in a frilly cream lace royal christening gown — a replica of the intricate robe made for Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter in 1841.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis in the garden at Clarence House, following Prince Louis’s christening. 📷 by Matt Holyoak. pic.twitter.com/GMOZDG4eaV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2018

Louis was born April 23.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released an additional photograph taken following the christening of Prince Louis. The Duke and Duchess hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do. 📷 @mattporteous pic.twitter.com/Ix9CykzeBx — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 16, 2018