Protests planned for tonight after fatal police-involved shooting

CHICAGO — Community activists say they’re planning a major act of civil disobedience in the coming weeks. There’s a protest near 71st St. and Jeffery tonight at 6:00 p.m.

Two days ago Chicago police shot an armed man in the South Shore neighborhood, prompting angry protests from residents.

Bodycam video from one of the officers shows police stopping Harith Augustus, 37, because they believed he was carrying a weapon. He struggled with officers when they approached him. As he was doing that, police saw a gun on his left hip and a clip of ammunition on his right hip. Augustus then ran from police and appeared to reach for the gun when he was shot.

For hours on Saturday, police and protesters clashed. On Sunday, the protests were more peaceful, even though they’ve seen the video, community activists are skeptical.

Chicago police say Augustus had a foid card which gives him the right to own a gun. He did not have a concealed carry license, that would have allowed him to carry a gun in public.

The civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.