Protesters march at scene of fatal police-involved shooting

CHICAGO – A group of protesters gather Monday night near the scene of Saturday’s deadly police-involved shooting in the South Shore neighborhood. Local activists promised continuing unrest until they get more answers from police.

The group took over 71st Street along the Metra line. They marched and chanted while flanked by police who worked to keep the situation peaceful.

The group was smaller and was not violent, unlike some of the groups who have protested in the neighborhood since Saturday when 37-year-old Harith Augustus was shot and killed during a confrontation with officers.

In an unprecedented move, police released body cam video within 24 hours of the shooting to stop the rumors and unrest. The video showed the gun, holster and ammo clip on Augustus’s belt.

Friends of the local barber they called “Snoop” said he carried a gun but not because he was a criminal.”

The protestors are calling for change and among the reforms they want is a change in the way police-involved shootings are investigated in Chicago.

While the footage appeared to corroborate the police department’s version of what happened, there’s no audio to indicate what led to the shooting.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating. Local activists say they want that replaced by something they call a Civilian Police Accountability Council, whose members would be chosen by the community.

