× Portillo’s offering 2 hot dogs for $5 for National Hot Dog Week

CHICAGO — Portillo’s is celebrating National Hot Dog Week in a major way.

From July 16 to 22 only, the fast-food restaurant is offering two hot dogs for $5 at all of its locations nationwide.

The two for $5 promotion is available for dine-in, drive-thru, and online orders, including delivery.

Specifically for Chicagoland, a Portillo’s hot dog mascot will show up at locations across the city on National Hot Dog Day, July 18, giving away gift cards and swag.

Feed your adventure on July 18th for National Hot Dog Day! #PursueThePortillosDog around Chicago on a scavenger hunt! If you ketchup to us, you could win a Portillo’s gift card and swag: https://t.co/pcjrojBAuQ pic.twitter.com/NbjgoKXAXD — Portillo's (@portilloshotdog) July 9, 2018

The mascot’s location will be given throughout the day on Portillo’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The dog deal is valid in-store and online at all Portillo’s locations, excluding Indianapolis, Ind. It does not include jumbo hot dogs, polish sausages or Italian sausages. The promotion is also not valid on catering orders.

Ketchup before it’s too late!