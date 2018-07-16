Midday Fix: Details on Twist Out Cancer’s 6th annual Brushes With Cancer program

Jenna Benn Shersher, the Founder and Executive Director of Twist Out Cancer

Dr. David Turok, who is on the Board of Directors for Twist Out Cancer and is an artist for the 2018 Brushes With Cancer Program

Twist Out Cancer was founded on the principle that when you share, the world opens up. Its signature program is Brushes with Cancer, which is a six-month program that matches those touched by cancer with artists to create a unique piece of artwork that reflects on their journey with cancer. This unique celebration of survivorship and hope pairs previvors, survivors, and caregivers with talented artists working in a variety of mediums. Those touched by cancer share their ‘twist on cancer’ – stories, feelings and experiences – with the artist, which serves as the inspiration for the art. The program culminates with a celebratory annual event and fundraiser in which the artwork is revealed for the first time.

The sixth annual Brushes With Cancer program in Chicago will take place at 7 p.m. on November 3, 2018 at Chez, 247 E Ontario Street. At the celebratory art exhibition and gala, guests will be treated to an evening centered on art, entertainment, storytelling, hope, inspiration and survivorship. This year’s program will feature 30 Inspirations matched with 30 artists. The artwork will be unveiled for the first time at this event. Nancy Borowick is the author of The Family Imprint and a New York Times photo journalist who will be serving as the event’s keynote speaker. Nancy’s parents passed away last year after they simultaneously battled stage four cancer. She used her craft – photography to document their journey. Nancy embodies the essence of what Twist Out Cancer is all about as she has seen firsthand how the creative arts can be used as a mechanism for healing.

Tickets for Brushes With Cancer in Chicago are $150 and can be purchased online at https://www.brusheswithcancerchicago.com/

What started as a small art exhibition in Chicago for 20 artists and inspirations has now become an international program that has touched over 100,000 people around the world. Inaugural Brushes With Cancer events were recently held in Tel Aviv on March 13 and in Montreal on May 10 in which a combined 750 people attended, danced the night away, and marveled at the compelling art pieces created in honor of those touched by cancer.

Tonight, is the Brushes with Cancer Kick Off Event. This is where the Inspirations and Artists will meet face-to-face for the first time.