Malika Andrews talks Bulls on Sports Feed Monday night

CHICAGO - In just a few short months on the beat, there has already been plenty of the news when it comes to the Bulls' rebuild.

They've made their decisions for the draft, on Zach LaVine, and in free agency. All of those moves have drawn reaction from a fan base that's grown skeptical of the moves of John Paxson and Gar Forman over the years.

Malika Andrews of the Chicago Tribune has followed the team's moves this offseason and she joined Sports Feed to discuss a number of the players who will be key contributors this upcoming season. You can watch her discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Fyrdman in the video above or below.