Lunchbreak: Roasted Duck Taco and details on the North Shore Taco Fest

John des Rosiers, Chef / Proprietor The Otherdoor
Event:
Celebrate Highwood Hosts 3rd Annual North Shore Taco Fest – July 19-22
Located in the Downtown Highwood (Metra Station Parking Lot)
317 Greenbay Road
facebook.com/celebratehighwood
celebratehighwood.org/highwood-days-north-shore-taco-fest/
The Otherdoor – located at: Near the southeast corner of Center & Scranton in Lake Bluff. (30 E. Center Ave.)
Recipe:
Roasted Duck, Potato, Hominy, Lime, Red Cabbage Slaw Taco
Makes 8 tacos
8 ea El Popo Heirloom Corn organic Tortillas
2 pieces fresh duck leg
2 ea medium size red potatoes
1 sprig fresh rosemary
3 oz (6 T) hominy corn
1 oz (2 T) chopped sweet onion
Salt and pepper to taste
Red Cabbage Slaw
6 oz (3/4 cup) red cabbage shredded
1 oz (2T) sweet onion, sliced thin
1 tbsp cilantro fresh chopped
1 tbsp lime juice
1 tbsp mayonnaise
- Using a 3″ deep baking dish layer the potatoes, onions, and hominy in the bottom of the dish. Place the duck legs skin side up on top of the veggies. Sprinkle the rosemary, salt and pepper on top of the legs.
- Cover with foil tightly and place into a 250 degree oven for about 5-6 hours, or until the duck is very tender and the bones separate easily.
- Separate the leg bones from the duck meat. Gently pull the meat and skin apart by hand and gently mix with the potatoes, hominy and juices from the baking dish.
- Toast the tortillas over an open flame just until they warm and the edges brown a little. Use a high flame so that the tortilla does not dry out before getting toasted. Place about 2 oz/4 T of the duck into each tortilla.
- For the slaw. Combine all right before the tacos are ready to eat and garnish each taco with the slaw.
Enjoy immediately.