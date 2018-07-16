House Speaker Ryan says ‘no question’ Russia interfered in 2016 election

House Speaker Paul Ryan says there’s “no question” that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election and continues to try undermine democracy in the United States and around the world.

The Wisconsin Republican says the American intelligence community and the House Intelligence Committee agree that Russia interfered in the election. He adds: “The president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally.” Ryan says Russia “remains hostile to our most basic values and ideals.”

The United States must be focused on holding Russia accountable and putting an end to its vile attacks on democracy.”

Ryan’s comments came after Trump said at a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he sees no reason why Russia would interfere in the U.S. election.

The Kremlin has denied any state action in the election.