× French soccer player after winning World Cup: ‘I love Derrick Rose’

MOSCOW – In the joy of winning perhaps the biggest sporting tournament in the world, you never know what kind of phrases will be spoken in celebration.

But those in America, specifically here in Chicago, were probably caught a bit of guard by phrase spoken by one of the players for the French national soccer team following their 4-2 win over Croatia in the World Cup final Sunday in Moscow.

While Fox Sports was interview French star Paul Pogba following the match, Antoine Griezmann interrupted the interview, grabbed the mic, and said “I love Derrick Rose.”

He would say nothing else, handing the microphone off to the host before leaving the interview set. The Timberwolves, the team Rose played for at the end of the 2017-2018 season, posted the video on their Twitter account on Monday morning.

It’s unknown if there is any connection between the Chicago-native and former Bulls’ MVP and the French forward, who scored a penalty kick goal in the win on Sunday, but Rose probably would appreciate the comment.

He’ll be in Minnesota for at least one more year after signing a deal for the 2018-2019 season with the Timberwolves. Traded to the team from the Cavaliers late last season, Rose played in nine games in Minnesota then in the five playoff contests against the Rockets, averaging 14.2 points per game under his former Bulls’ head coach Tom Thibodeau.

The 2011 NBA MVP, Rose spent eight years in Chicago before being traded to the Knicks before the 2016-2017 season, ending a tenure in his hometown that included great moments but even more devastating injuries. After a season in New York, he signed with the Cavaliers where he once again had injury trouble before finishing out the season in Minnesota.