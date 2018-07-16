× CPS to hire more than 250 special education and social workers

CHICAGO — Chicago Public School will hire more than 250 special education case workers and school-based social workers.

Workers will be deployed at schools in neighborhoods with special needs, which is areas with a lot of low-income students, a high percentage of non-English speakers and many students in temporary living situations.

CPS said the additional workers will free up educators to focus more of their time on teaching.