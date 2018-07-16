× Blue Line suspended from Montrose to California after ‘suspicious object’ thrown on tracks

CHICAGO — CTA Blue Line trains are currently suspended between Montrose and California after someone reportedly threw a “suspicious object” onto the tracks at the Logan Square stop, the Chicago Transit Authority said.

Police are on the scene and CPD canine units are responding, police said in a statement.

This delay is due to an object reported to have been thrown by a person onto our tracks; trains are stopped pending investigation of suspicious object/package. Please seek alternatives to Blue Line service, such as other lines + buses to/from destination. https://t.co/flaaUjTHR3 — cta (@cta) July 16, 2018

The Blue Line was already experiencing residual delays after an employee was injured at Jefferson Park. Blue Line trains were initially stopped at Logan Square around 5:15 p.m.

As of just 6:45 p.m. Monday, all Blue Line trains were suspended between Montrose and California, the CTA said on its website. Trains continue to run from O’Hare to Montrose and from California to Forest Park, but are experiencing significant delays as they are being “cycled.”

The CTA said crews are rushing to set up a temporary shuttle service, but advised riders to take alternative modes of transportation, such as the #56 Milwaukee, #76 Diversey, and #77 Belmont buses.