Biking librarians bring books to the people

WILMETTE, Ill. — A little bit of Mary Poppins, purple novelty and literary magic rolls out of the Wilmette Public Library every week. It's destination: wherever the white walled tires choose to go.

Many mistake the three-wheeled bike cart for an ice cream truck, but this bike isn't serving up Dreamsicles; it's stocked full of free books.

The bike makes the library more accessible and makes it easier to reach new people in the community, according to Jennifer Bartel, Creative Experiences Coordinator for the Wilmette Public Library.

Since late Spring the book bike named "Professor Plum" has been making the rounds, delivering free literary treats donated by the Friends of the Wilmette Library.

"It's just fantastic," says Dad Jeff Cahn. "We are trying to get our kids involved in ready early on in age and having free books right here at our local park...it's great!"