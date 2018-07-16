2 CVS workers fired after cops called on customer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — CVS Health says two Chicago store employees are out of their jobs just days after a customer complained that managers called police after accusing her of trying to use a phony coupon.

The company said Monday it had completed a review of the Friday night incident. The company says the two staffers involved are no longer employed.

Camilla Hudson posted cellphone video of the encounter at the CVS at 6150 N. Broadway Avenue in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. The 53-year-old Hudson says another manager directly challenged her when she tried to use a manufacturer's coupon for a free product.

She told WGN News she is not sure there is a racial component to their actions but she does firmly believe she was treated inappropriately.

The video shows the manager talking to police on the phone. No action was taken when officers arrived.

CVS apologized to Hudson and says it doesn't tolerate discrimination against customers.

41.993873 -87.660785