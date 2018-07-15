× Woman, 59, shot dead in attempted carjacking in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO — A 59-year-old woman was fatally shot in her head Sunday during an attempted carjacking in Humboldt Park, police said.

The attack happened about 7:15 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Kedvale Avenue.

The victim was in a car with two people — a 71-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman — when an armed man approached and tried to steal the vehicle, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The 71-year-old man, who was at the wheel, drove away. That’s when the armed man opened fire — fatally shooting the 59-year-old woman in the back of her head. She was initially taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where she later died.

The two other people in the car were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital for observation.

No one was in custody.