Dear Tom,

What was the temperature in Chicago’s hottest July?

— Robert Chen, Chicago

Dear Robert,

On average, July is Chicago’s warmest month (although occasionally June or August is warmer). In 147 years of official records beginning with July 1871, July 1955 stands as the hottest July on record (and, for that matter, the hottest month ever) with an average temperature of 81.3 degrees. It also has the highest average maximum temperature, 91.5 degrees.

However, Midway Airport has registered even higher temperatures in July, but it was not the city’s official station in the years when those temperatures were reached. In 2012, the average July temperature at Midway was 82.5 degrees and the average high temperature was 92.1 degrees.