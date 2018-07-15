Sunday Brunch: Marinated Baby Lamb Chops with Tomato Caper Chimichurri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Cardel Reid, executive chef of The Signature Room at the 95th is here to demonstrate how to prepare baby lamb chops with tomato caper chimichurri at home, and to promote the upcoming rosé brunch at The Signature Room on Saturday, July 21.

Rose’ Brunch

Saturday July 21st

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

$95 per person

The Signature Room at the 95th

875 N. Michigan Ave.

www.signatureroom.com

Marinated and Sautéed Baby Lamb Chops with Tomato Caper Chimichurri

Serves 4

Marinated Lamb Chops (Yield: 1 ½ cups)

Ingredients:

1 cup canola oil

5 cloves garlic, chopped

3 shallots, chopped

1 tsp. parsley, chopped

1 tsp. thyme, chopped

1 tsp. oregano, chopped

1 tsp. basil, chopped

2 Tbsp. kosher salt

2 Tbsp. pepper, freshly ground

1 whole rack of lamb, trimmed

Method of Preparation:

Mix all ingredients in a medium mixing bowl.

Place the rack of lamb in a shallow pan and pour marinade over lamb chops.

Cover and refrigerate overnight. Move the chops around in the bag so the marinade coats them well. Marinate for 1 hour.

Tomato Caper Chimichurri (Yield: 8 oz.)

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. parsley, julienned

2 whole cloves garlic, minced

½ tsp capers, rinsed & chopped

2 tsp shallots, minced

1 cup Roma tomatoes, diced

1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. canola oil

1tsp green onion, diced

1tsp fresh thyme, chopped

1 lemon, juice and zest

freshly ground pepper, to taste

kosher salt, to taste

Method of Preparation:

Add all ingredients to a bowl and mix.

Add salt and pepper to taste

Cover & refrigerate

Sautéed Baby Lamb Chops

Ingredients:

1 whole rack of lamb, marinated, cut into 8 single chops

Method of Preparation:

Remove marinated lamb chops from refrigerator 30 minutes prior to cooking.

Heat sauté pan on high heat.

Remove lamb chops from marinade, shaking off any excess oil.

Place chops in the hot pan, searing and browning each side approximately 2 minutes for medium-rare doneness.

Remove from heat and serve hot, spooning the tomato caper chimichurri over the chops.

For more well done chops, pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.

Place sautéed lamb chops in oven safe pan and cook for 10 minutes.