Sixth grader starting movement to show homeless they’re ‘Never Alone’

CHICAGO — Every Thursday, 11-year-old Joseph Antoniazzi and his family begin prepping for their weekly visit to Chicago’s homeless.

Last winter, Joseph's brother Vincent Kampstra says he received a call from his then 10-year-old brother asking if he would take him to donate a bag of clothing to the homeless. On a Sunday afternoon with just one bag of clothing and a pound of chili, the two headed to the city.

"We started with a pound of ground beef and stuff and we fed like four people every week,” Joseph said.

But six months later, Joseph's good deed has grown into a movement to help those in need. With his mom's help, he recently started a Facebook page called “Never Alone Movement” dedicated to helping the homeless. Donations received by the page have steadily increased, so they are hoping to become a nonprofit soon.

"She asked me why it’s called 'Never Alone,' and I said because God never left our side and will never leave our side,” Joseph said.

Joseph understood what it meant to be homeless after he and his mom lived through some hard times. He says being homeless for about three weeks with his mom, during which time they slept in the car, left him wanting to give hope to others.

"My friend Lisa she offered us a place to stay, and because of that my son wanted to pay it forward," Joseph's mother Bridget Gallegos said. "He said God had put it in his heart."

And pay it forward he has. With some of their own money combined with donations, Joseph and his family estimate they now feed 400 people weekly, along with snack bags and hygiene packets.

But he’s quick to point out there is much more to helping the homeless than donating items. By sharing his story, the grade-schooler offers compassion and inspiration.

"We want to sit there and build a relationship with them and we want to help them and actually not just feed them, but get them back up on their feet just like we did," Joseph said.

For now, Joseph’s focus is on Chicago’s homeless, but he says he hopes one day to help homeless worldwide.

"I just love helping the homeless. That’s my thing to do," he said.