Protesters march in South Shore, call for reform after fatal police shooting

CHICAGO — At 71st and Jeffrey in South Shore Sunday, a group of 100 protestors marched before shutting down the intersection where a Chicago police officer shot and killed 37-year-old Harith Augustus Saturday.

After watching body cam footage of the shooting released by Chicago police Sunday, many critiqued the way officers handled their interaction with Augustus.

"Why you have to creep behind? To confront somebody, confront them face-to-face so you can get the situation deescalated," protester Shamari Parker asked.

Chicago police say Harith Augustus did have a legal FOID card, but not a conceal carry permit.

"I don't see why they have to shoot the man," protester Third James said.

Earlier Sunday, a group of concerned neighbors and some Black Lives Matter members met at 63rd and Greenwood in Woodlawn to talk about the shooting and how to move forward.

"We plan to have strategy to see how we can tackle these; the main issue is stopping police brutality," said Nataki Rhodes, Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

"It's constantly happening; it's not changing, the intimidation isn't working and the community isn't getting better," James said.