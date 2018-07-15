Polo isn’t just for aristocrats anymore, proponents say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK BROOK — Polo in Chicago goes back nearly 100 years, although today it's not just a sport for royals and aristocrats.

It`s not as easy as the professionals make it look, but polo is growing in popularity, especially in the Midwest. At the Oak Brook Polo Club, WGN's Andrea Darlas learned a bit about the basics of the regal sport.

For Horacio Onetto, polo is second nature. Onetto started riding horses at the age of five and started holding a mallet a few years later shortly thereafter.

Each match begins with the 'sabering of the champagne,' which is a traditional toast using a blade to pop the cork from the bottle. Matches are played every Sunday afternoon through the summer at the Oak Brook Polo Club.