Man fired gun at police in South Chicago, prosecutors say

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man has been charged with firing a gun at police officers in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 7900 block of South Essex Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Tactical officers were conducting a traffic stop when a man exited the back of the vehicle and began running. Police said the man turned and fired shots at officers during a brief chase. An officer returned fire, police said. No one was injured.

The man was arrested and a weapon was recovered, according to officials.

Randale Truitt, 31, of the 200 block of East 70th Street, is charged with attempted first-degree murder. He was also wanted on a warrant, police said, though details were not immediately available.

Truitt is expected to appear in bond court Sunday.