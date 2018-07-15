FeedonThis: Jabari’s Homecoming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - In creating a new era of the Bulls, the team is once again looking for help from a native of the city.

Jabari Parker is coming to his hometown team from the Bucks on a two-year, $40 million deal with a team option for the latter season. It gives the forward a chance for a fresh start after four injury-plagued years in Milwaukee.

His acquisition was part of the discussion for Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Sunday's Sports Feed, which is part of the #FeedonThis which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meanwhile the Cubs have reached "halftime" of the 2018 season - and things are going as many planned.

Josh and Jarrett discuss what's gone right for the team so far this year in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kendall Coyne is enjoying a most unique summer after winning a gold medal at the Winter Olympic Games.

She's taking the ice with other professional players in the Chicago Pro Hockey League - and is the only female taking part in the action.

Jarrett and Josh discuss her story above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The world was quick to react to the end of the World Cup as France took home the title for the second time in 20 years.

Josh and Jarrett looked at the best from social media after the win over Croatia in Social Fodder, which you can watch in the video above.