7-Day Forecast: Humidity drops, returns with storms possible Thursday

Partly cloudy, warm and humid tonight with a low in the mid-70s and a very slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late. Still humid tomorrow with widely scattered showers and storms possible under partly sunny skies. Highs tomorrow are forecast to reach the upper 80s inland, but upper 70s at the lakefront.

Mostly sunny and less humid Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s inland, but mid-70s lakeside. Mostly sunny Wednesday with an inland high near 80, but mid-70s at the lake.

Clouds and humidity increase Thursday leading to chance for showers and storms in the afternoon hours when highs reach the lower 80s. Mostly cloudy Friday with scattered storms and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Mostly cloudy again Saturday with scattered storms continuing as highs only reach the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy Sunday with still a chance for hit and miss showers and storms and highs in the upper 70s.