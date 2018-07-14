Royals blank White Sox 5-0, Moncada leaves game with bruised right knee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada left the game against Kansas City with a bruised right knee.

Moncada was hit by the ball while going to catch a pickoff attempt at second. The 23-year-old went down right after the play and was helped off the field Saturday.

X-rays were negative, and the team says Moncada is day to day.

"I feel really sore," Moncada said through a translator. "It's nothing serious."

The White Sox (32-62) lost for the seventh time in nine games. Reynaldo Lopez (4-7) allowed five runs and nine hits in 7 2/3 innings in his first start since his wife, Jhilaris, gave birth to a baby girl named Zoe on Friday.

"It was a really good outing," Lopez said through a translator. "I just made two mistakes. I paid for them."

Lopez, who played with a pink glove with his daughter's name sewn into it, kept Chicago in the game before surrendering a two-run homer to All-Star Salvador Perez on a 0-2 pitch in the eighth. It was Perez's 13th of the season.

REMEMBER THE TIME

The White Sox paid tribute to their 1993 AL West championship team all day long. Led by AL MVP Frank Thomas, the White Sox won 94 games that season before losing to Toronto in the AL championship series.

Bo Jackson, Ozzie Guillen, 1993 AL Cy Young Award winner Jack McDowell and Hall of Famers Tim Raines and Thomas were among the players introduced during a pregame ceremony. McDowell threw a ceremonial first pitch to Guillen, and the team showed highlights from that season on their center-field videoboard during the game.

"It was the most talented team I was ever on," Thomas said. "I thought we should have won it that year. We fell a little short."