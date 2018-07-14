Reports: Jabari Parker agrees to 2-year, $40 million deal with Bulls

CHICAGO – It’s a done deal. Jabari Parker is coming home.

According to multiple reports, Parker agreed to a two-year, $40 million contract with the Bulls.

Free agent forward Jabari Parker has agreed to a two-year, $40M deal with the Chicago Bulls, league sources tell ESPN. Milwaukee rescinded Parker's qualifying offer moments ago, making him unrestricted. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 14, 2018

Can confirm the 2nd year of Parker's deal is a team option, which @wojespn had 1st. This is essentially a one-year tryout, and there's optimism from both the Bulls and Parker's camp this can be a long-term relationship. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) July 14, 2018

The second year of the deal is a team option, giving the Bulls some protection if Parker can’t stay healthy. The former Simeon star tore the ACL in his left knee twice since entering the league.

“I am extremely grateful to the Bucks and the incredible fans of Milwaukee for showing me so much love and encouragement. Specifically, I’d like to thank Jon, Marc, Wes and Jamie for giving me my start in the NBA and supporting me throughout my career,” Parker said in a statement released by the team. “Thank you to my teammates for being like brothers to me. Also, the medical and performance staff led by Troy Flanagan and Suki Hobson deserve my unending thanks for their dedication in helping me get stronger and healthier every day.”