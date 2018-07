CHICAGO – Jabari Parker appears to be on his way home.

According to multiple reports, the former Simeon star is about to sign a 2-year, $40 million contract with the Bulls. One source believes it’s already a done deal.

Jabari Parker's tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks is over: Parker has become an unrestricted free agent after the Bucks rescinded their qualifying offer. Parker is expected to sign a two-year deal for in excess of $40 million with the Chicago Bulls. — Gery Woelfel (@GeryWoelfel) July 14, 2018

Can confirm Bulls are on verge of signing Jabari Parker. As of now, Bulls don't know if Bucks are renouncing him or they'll need to sign him to offer sheet. Either way, it's close. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) July 13, 2018

Parker was the second pick in the 2014 draft out of Duke. Since then, he’s torn his left ACL twice.

Before reinjuring his knee, Parker averaged 20 points per game in over half a season. He’s also only 23.