Police seek suspects in carjacking

CHICAGO – Chicago police are searching for suspects seen on security video attempting to steal a car.

Police believe the incident could be related to other recent carjackings.

A woman had parked her car in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in the 3200 block of West 87th Street on June 28th around 7:20 p.m.

In the video, a man is seen getting out of a red SUV. He approached the woman and her white SUV. Police said the suspect pulled the woman’s hair and she heard the “click of a gun.”

The woman threw her keys to the ground and the suspect picked them up.

Police said the stolen SUV was seen at 87th Street and Prairie Avenue. Two males exited the vehicle and went inside a gas station.

Detectives are asking for the public's help to identify the two suspects. Police said they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives.