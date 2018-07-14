Phil Vettel reviews Le Bouchon and La Sardine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A pair of restaurant siblings are celebrating major milestones this summer.

Le Bouchon, a Bucktown bistro that turned 25 in June, and La Sardine, a West Loop restaurant that will turn 20 in September.

Both were created by the late Jean-Claude Poilevey, who is memorialized on the menu and the restaurant walls. His son Oliver, oversees the culinary end of things now, along with his brothers and mother, Susanne Poilevey. Oliver's cooking is not quite the same as his father's, but his respect for tradition is strong.

Chicago Tribune’s Phil Vettel has more