Man dies after police-involved shooting on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO – A man was killed in a police involved shooting Saturday on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

Police said the shooting took place in the 2000 block of East 71st Street around 5:30 p.m in the South Shore neighborhood.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

The officers were not injured.

WGN’s Gaynor Hall is on the scene speaking with people. Warning: Video contains strong language